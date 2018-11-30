Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, November 29
Janelle Monae – ‘Make Me Feel’
Soft Pill – ‘Mond’
Depeche Mode – ‘Personal Jesus’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Yppah – ‘Gumball Machine Weekend’
Spies – ‘Red Oak’
The Prodigy – ‘Resonate’
Liam Howlett interview
The Prodigy – ‘Champions Of London’
The Prodigy – ‘One Love’
Hour 2:
The National – ‘Mistaken For Strangers’
Sharon Van Etten – ‘Jupiter 4’
Conor Thornton – ‘Heat’
The Redneck Manifesto – ‘Kobo’
Shaed – ‘Trampoline’
Garbage – ‘Not Your Kind Of People’
Havvk – ‘Always The Same’
Soule live at Eurosonic:
‘Love No More’
‘Good Life’
Paul Noonan – ‘Moth To Your Flame’
Broadway Project – ‘Deep State Theme Tune’
Talking Heads – ‘Once In A Lifetime’
Something Happens with The Irish Chamber Orchestra – ‘Parachute’
The Wonder Stuff – ’30 Years In The Bathroom’