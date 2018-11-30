Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, November 29

Janelle Monae – ‘Make Me Feel’

Soft Pill – ‘Mond’

Depeche Mode – ‘Personal Jesus’

Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’

Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’

Yppah – ‘Gumball Machine Weekend’

Spies – ‘Red Oak’

The Prodigy – ‘Resonate’

Liam Howlett interview

The Prodigy – ‘Champions Of London’

The Prodigy – ‘One Love’

Hour 2:

The National – ‘Mistaken For Strangers’

Sharon Van Etten – ‘Jupiter 4’

Conor Thornton – ‘Heat’

The Redneck Manifesto – ‘Kobo’

Shaed – ‘Trampoline’

Garbage – ‘Not Your Kind Of People’

Havvk – ‘Always The Same’

Soule live at Eurosonic:

‘Love No More’

‘Good Life’

Paul Noonan – ‘Moth To Your Flame’

Broadway Project – ‘Deep State Theme Tune’

Talking Heads – ‘Once In A Lifetime’

Something Happens with The Irish Chamber Orchestra – ‘Parachute’

The Wonder Stuff – ’30 Years In The Bathroom’