Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, November 28
The Streets – ‘Let’s Push Things Forward’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Exploitation’ (Falco Benz Remix)
808 State – ‘In Yer Face’
Skepta – ‘Man’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
False Heads – ‘Help Yourself’
R.E.M. – ‘What’s The Frequency Kenneth?’
Fangclub – ‘Bullet Head’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Petrol Station’
Shookrah – ‘Flex’
Gnarls Barkley – ‘Who Cares’
The Avalanches – ‘Since I Left You’
The Avalanches – ‘Flight Tonight’
Spies – ‘Broadstone’
Christine & The Queens – ‘Goya Soda’
Hour 2:
Peaches – ‘Talk To Me’
DJ Nervou$ X Post Punk Podge – ‘Never Coming Home’
DJ Shadow – ‘Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt’
The Redneck Manifesto – ‘Sweep’
CSS – ‘Let’s Make Love (& Listen To Death From Above)’
CSS interview (For The Record/2006)
CSS – ‘Alalah’
The Future In The Seventies – ‘The Blinding’
An Emotional Fish with The Irish Chamber Orchestra – ‘Time Is On The Wall’
Dancing Suns – ‘Cuckoo’
James Galvo Parker – ‘The Weight’
Daithi (feat: Tandem Felix) – ‘Lavender’
Si Schroeder – ‘Lavendermist’