SEA SESSIONS SURF & MUSIC FESTIVAL REVEAL HEADLINERS FOR 2019

Sigrid, Clean Bandit and Two Door Cinema Club are set to play Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival for the first time ever in 2019. They will be joined by Wild Youth,Hermitage Green, Le Boom, DJ Hype, Columbia Mills and Montauk Hotel with more acts to be announced soon!

Sigrid has been busy making musical waves with massive radio hits and performing sold out shows around the world. Clean Bandit are one of the hottest acts in the world right now and are sure to deliver an incredible set on the Sea Sessions stage, packed with hit after hit. Two Door Cinema Club, with an arsenal of hits and three top selling albums, complete the trio of headliners set to take to the Sea Sessions 2019 stage.

Early Bird tickets have been snapped up by Sea Sessions fans and are now sold out. Day and Weekend tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and on www.ticketmaster.ie. Tickets are priced from €109.90 for 3 days and €139.90 for 4 nights camping. There are also limited single day tickets available from €54.90. Check out www.seasessions.com for more details.

Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival, which returns to the unique festival setting of Donegal’s Bundoran, has sold out weeks in advance over the last four years with this year promising to be no different. Winner of IMRO Festival of the year at the 2017 IMRO awards alongside picking up the gong for Festival of the year at the “Excellence in local Government Awards”. Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival has gone from strength to strength and has firmly established itself as one of the most important dates on the Irish Festival circuit.

Festival director Ray O’Donoghue says “We’re delighted to have booked such a strong bunch of acts and we’ve a couple of surprises still up our sleeves. Sigrid is a bonafide Pop-Star in the making, Clean Bandit have a bunch of huge hits and we’re big fans of Two Door Cinema Club. Last year was unbelievable and probably the best Sea Sessions yet, we’re hoping we can go one better again for 2019. Bring on the summer.”

Over the years such luminaries as Dizzee Rascal, Paul Weller, Tinie Tempah, Rudimental, Bastille, Seasick Steve and loads more have graced their unique stages. The Festival started way back in 2008 as an after party for a Surfing Competition. Now it holds the top Surfing Competition in the country as well as hosting the world’s top skateboarders, BMX’ers and loads of beach sports. Supported by and working with Donegal County Council and Failte Ireland the event has become an important kick start to the tourist season for the capital of Irish surfing in Bundoran.

Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival

21st – 23rd June 2019

www.ticketmaster.ie and Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide.

www.seasessions.com