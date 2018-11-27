Dan’s Playlist – Monday, November 26
M83 – ‘Midnight City’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
Grimes (feat: Aristophanes) – ‘Scream’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Soon’
Run The Jewels – ‘Legend Has It’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
ONUKA – ‘Vidlik’
All Tvinns – ‘Infinite Swim
All Tvinns – ‘Darkest Ocean’
Roe – ‘Hey Thomas’ ((Arvo Pary Remix)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Hysteric’
PowPig – ‘I For An Eye’
UNKLE – ‘Eye For An Eye’
BICEP – ‘Rain’
Hour 2:
The Frank And Walters And The Irish Chamber Orchestra – ‘After All’
Stomptown Brass – ‘Locomotive’
MathMan & Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – ‘Where I’m From’
Le Boom – ‘Animal’
CSS – ‘Music Is My Hot Sex’
Dramas – ‘Comfort Zone / Robot’
Sam Fender – ‘Dead Boys’
Shane MacGowan & The Popes – ‘That Woman’s Got Me Drinking’
Fontaines DC – ‘Too Real’
The Dandy Warhols – ‘Be Alright’
The Dandy Warhols – ‘We Used To Be Friends’
Shakalak – ‘Hometown’
U2 – ‘Running To Stand Still’
Speech Debelle – ‘Better Days’