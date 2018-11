Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his stand-up tour to Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on the 30th of April 2019….

Fans of the hit Netflix reboot, Queer Eye will be delighted to learn fan favourite Jonathan is coming to Ireland to perform his stand-up special in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre!

Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am and are priced from €34.50 from Ticketmaster.