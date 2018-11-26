The Coronas announce Cork show

The Coronas have just announced their biggest show of 2019 with an outdoor performance at Irish Independent Park, Cork on Saturday June 22nd 2019…

Joining them are very special guests Sigrid and All Tvvins.

Tickets priced €49.50 inclusive of booking fee go on sale at 9am this Friday, November 30th via Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie. Subject to licence.