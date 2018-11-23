Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, November 22

Jain – ‘Makeba’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘Block Rockin Beats’

Crystal Castles – ‘Good Time’

Warriors Of The Dysthotheque – ‘I Know You’ll Never Die’ (Le Galaxie – William Fakenamé Remix)

Soundgarden – ‘Spoonman’

Bitch Falcon – ‘Prime Number’

Skindive – ‘Swallow’

EMBRZ (feat: Leo Stannard) – ‘She Won’t Let Me Down’

Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’

Gil Scott Heron – ‘The Revolution Will Not Be Televised’

Loah – ‘The Bailey’ (Planet Food Remix)

North Atlantic Oscillation – ‘Sequoia’

Garbage – ‘Milk’ (Wicked Mix feat: Tricky)

Spies – ‘Watchman’

Dave Gahan – ‘Dirty Sticky Floor’

Hour 2:

Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’

David Bowie – ‘Girl Loves Me’

SON – ‘When The Light Shines Down’ (Peter Vogelaar Remix)

Autumn Owls – ‘Dead Snakes’

Iggy Pop live at the Montreux Jazz Festival:

‘1969’

‘No Fun’

‘Down On The Street’

‘Real Cool Time’

‘Real Wild Child’

The Good, The Bad, & The Queen – ‘Lady Boston’

Blur – ‘Tender’

Cat Turner – ‘Easier’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Do You Love Me?’

Martin Mackie – ‘Magic Potion’