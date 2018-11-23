Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, November 22
Jain – ‘Makeba’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Block Rockin Beats’
Crystal Castles – ‘Good Time’
Warriors Of The Dysthotheque – ‘I Know You’ll Never Die’ (Le Galaxie – William Fakenamé Remix)
Soundgarden – ‘Spoonman’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Prime Number’
Skindive – ‘Swallow’
EMBRZ (feat: Leo Stannard) – ‘She Won’t Let Me Down’
Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’
Gil Scott Heron – ‘The Revolution Will Not Be Televised’
Loah – ‘The Bailey’ (Planet Food Remix)
North Atlantic Oscillation – ‘Sequoia’
Garbage – ‘Milk’ (Wicked Mix feat: Tricky)
Spies – ‘Watchman’
Dave Gahan – ‘Dirty Sticky Floor’
Hour 2:
Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’
David Bowie – ‘Girl Loves Me’
SON – ‘When The Light Shines Down’ (Peter Vogelaar Remix)
Autumn Owls – ‘Dead Snakes’
Iggy Pop live at the Montreux Jazz Festival:
‘1969’
‘No Fun’
‘Down On The Street’
‘Real Cool Time’
‘Real Wild Child’
The Good, The Bad, & The Queen – ‘Lady Boston’
Blur – ‘Tender’
Cat Turner – ‘Easier’
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Do You Love Me?’
Martin Mackie – ‘Magic Potion’