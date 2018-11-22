Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, November 21
The Prodigy – ‘Spitfire’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Luscious Jackson – ‘Naked Eye’
Soft Pill – ‘Mond’
Wolf Alice – ‘Bros’
Bry – ‘Disarm’
The Good, The Bad, & The Queen – ‘The Poison Tree’
Pillow Queens – ‘Gay Girls’
Tricky – ‘Overcome’
Daithi – ‘Lavender’ (feat: Tandem Felix)
Ray LaMontange – ‘Hey, No Pressure’
Autumn Owls – ‘Vapour Trails’
Toy – ‘Endlessly’
Hour 2:
Superorganism – ‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’
Zaska (feat: Loah & Emma Garnett) – ‘Cannot, Will Not’
Hot Chip – ‘Over & Over’
Laura Duff – ‘Up to You‘
The Dresden Dolls – ‘My Alcoholic Friends’
Amanda Palmer interview (For The Record)
The Dresden Dolls – ‘Sing’
Liza Flume – ‘What We Called Love’
Heavyball – ‘Office Party’
Sleaford Mods – ‘Carlton Touts’
Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’
Pixies – ‘Monkey Gone To Heaven’
North Atlantic Oscillation – ‘Fruitful Little Moons’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘Spitfire’
The Prodigy – ‘Champions Of London’