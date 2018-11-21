Niall Horan announces “Flicker featuring The RTÉ Concert Orchestra”

“Flicker featuring The RTÉ Concert Orchestra” Out December 7th

In April 2018, Niall Horan and his band took a brief break from their world tour to travel to Dublin to record tracks from his debut album ‘Flicker’ with the revered 45-piece RTÉ Concert Orchestra. The recording formed the basis of a one-off TV special, broadcast earlier this year. The music recorded that day is now being given its official release.

Flicker featuring The RTÉ Concert Orchestra is due to for release in Ireland on December 7th, 2018 through Capitol Music Group.

“Flicker was an album I made that came from the heart and my heart is very much in Ireland. Recording tracks from that album with a 45-piece orchestra was a dream come true and to be able to do it at home with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, one of the best in Europe, if not the world, was really special.”

The nine-track album features eight reworked songs from the multi-platinum selling #1 album ‘Flicker’, including singles “This Town” and “Too Much To Ask”, plus one other previously unreleased track “So Long”.

“When recording the album, I could never get the production right on ‘So Long’. I played it in tour rehearsals one day and the band joined in with me. We ended up making a new version which sounds amazing live and has been part of our tour set list. I love that we can finally release a version of it now.”

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra performed under conductor Gavin Murphy, who also arranged the orchestral scoring, and was led by Bróna Cahill.

Niall has sold over 70 million records as part of the all-conquering One Direction and has toured the globe numerous times. His debut Platinum single “This Town,” released in 2016, sold more than 6 million track equivalent units globally with the follow up, ‘Slow Hands’, selling over 8.5 million.

In October 2017, Niall released his debut solo album ‘Flicker’. On release, the album hit #1 in Ireland and the United States and went to #1 on iTunes in a staggering 61 countries. It has since gone on to sell over 2.5 Million albums worldwide and be streamed over 2.6 Billion times.

Flicker featuring The RTÉ Concert Orchestra will be available on CD only in stores across Ireland on December 7th. It will also be available to international fans on www.niallhoran.com

Tracklist:

The Tide (Live)

This Town (Live)

Too Much To Ask (Live)

Paper Houses (Live)

You And Me (Live)

Seeing Blind (Live)

Fire Away (Live)

So Long (Live)

Flicker (Live)