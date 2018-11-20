Dan’s Playlist – Monday, November 19

Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’

Goldfrapp – ‘Strick Machine’

Crooked Man – ‘Long Time Dead’

Depeche Mode – ‘Soothe My Soul’

Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’

Fjokra (feat: Annie Bea) – ‘Sugarface’

Morcheeba – ‘Trigger Hippie’

Paris Monster – ‘Hot Canyon Air’

Biffy Clyro – ‘Saturday Superhouse’

The Slut Club – ‘Cool’

The Strokes – ’12:51’

Fangclub – ‘Heart Is A landmine’

Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’

The Dresden Dolls – ‘Sing’

Hour 2:

St. Vincent – ‘Slow Slow Disco’

Grandaddy – ‘I’m On Standby’

Nealo – ‘October Year’

The Good, The Bad, & The Queen – ‘The Truce Of Twilight’

Blur – ‘Bettlebum’

Pillow Queens – ‘Gay Girls’

Autumn Owls – ‘Bowling Alone’

UNKLE – ‘In A State’

Travis Scott – ‘Antidote’

Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’

Bjork – ‘Joga’

Spill Gold – ‘Sirens’

Bat For Lashes – ‘Siren Song’

Delush – ‘Don’t Let Me Win’

Villagers – ‘Real Go-Getter’