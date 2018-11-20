Dan’s Playlist – Monday, November 19
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
Goldfrapp – ‘Strick Machine’
Crooked Man – ‘Long Time Dead’
Depeche Mode – ‘Soothe My Soul’
Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’
Fjokra (feat: Annie Bea) – ‘Sugarface’
Morcheeba – ‘Trigger Hippie’
Paris Monster – ‘Hot Canyon Air’
Biffy Clyro – ‘Saturday Superhouse’
The Slut Club – ‘Cool’
The Strokes – ’12:51’
Fangclub – ‘Heart Is A landmine’
Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’
The Dresden Dolls – ‘Sing’
Hour 2:
St. Vincent – ‘Slow Slow Disco’
Grandaddy – ‘I’m On Standby’
Nealo – ‘October Year’
The Good, The Bad, & The Queen – ‘The Truce Of Twilight’
Blur – ‘Bettlebum’
Pillow Queens – ‘Gay Girls’
Autumn Owls – ‘Bowling Alone’
UNKLE – ‘In A State’
Travis Scott – ‘Antidote’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
Bjork – ‘Joga’
Spill Gold – ‘Sirens’
Bat For Lashes – ‘Siren Song’
Delush – ‘Don’t Let Me Win’
Villagers – ‘Real Go-Getter’