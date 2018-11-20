THE BIG PICTURE – A WOMAN’S WORLD

A spoken work piece by Natalya O’Flaherty



In a year that marks 100 years of the women‘s vote in Ireland, the global #metoo movement, issues around gender pay gaps and the passing of the abortion referendum, RTÉ‘s The Big Picture examines what it is to be a woman in Ireland in 2018. It looks at opportunities and barriers and exposes how extraordinary obstacles still remain to gender equality.

For one week across RTÉ, The Big Picture focuses on these issues culminating in a special documentary on Thursday night on RTÉ One at 9.35pm followed by a live studio discussion with presenter Miriam O’Callaghan.