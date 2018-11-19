INDIE19 announces BASTILLE and BIFFY CLYRO as first headliners

Tickets On Sale now priced €139 for three day camping

INDIE19 is delighted to announce two amazing live acts as headliners for next summer’s festival with BASTILLE and BIFFY CLYRO leading the way for what promises to be INDIE’s largest event to date. Bastille return to Deer Farm for the first time since 2013 when their global hit ‘PompeIi’ was racing up the charts around the world, while the crew at INDIE have been long-time fans of Biffy Clyro and are thrilled to have them make their bow next August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Bastille are currently riding high with what could be the biggest song on the planet at the moment (‘Happier’ with Marshmello) and Biffy Clyro are no strangers to festival Main Stages having recently headlined Reading and Leeds.