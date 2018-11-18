The Chris and Ciara Show – Flavoured Crisps, Rugby, Snoop Dog and much more

This weekend on the Chris and Ciara Show

Christmas is almost upon us and Chris and Ciara chatted about the most bonkers crisps that are on the market.

Chris and Ciara want to be the voice of the Irish emergency message.

A woman in Bristol had a can of diet coke that was worth over €15,000.

OVER 50,000 people were charged with using mobile phones on Irish roads in the last two years – an average of 68 motorists a day.

All this and loads more! You can listen back to the shows or download the podcasts HERE