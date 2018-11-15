Open Call – Vote Here
Having received more than 1,000 entries to this year’s Other Voices Open Call, we’re down to a shortlist of 5
incredible new Irish acts. Now it’s time for you to pick your favourite and make your vote count!
Paddy Hanna
Paddy Hanna is set to release his new album Frankly I mutate on March 2nd. Paddy’s career to date has not been conventional. A cult figure in the Dublin music scene, he has released numerous critically acclaimed singles before retreating inwards. But now an album bursting full of Hanna’s morose charm andsardonic wit. Poetically, the studio where the album was recorded, Bow Lane, was knocked down a month after the album’s completion.
LAOISE
LAOISE is a 21-year-old electro-pop artist hailing from Galway, Ireland. She writes dreamy, ambitious and frank pop songs about relationships and the world around her, often with darker, more introspective lyrics juxtaposed with upbeat electro and synth production. Growing up surrounded by traditional Irish music, she learned to play the fiddle at the age of 5, and would regularly attend traditional Irish sessions with her parents. Though her music has evolved a lot since, it was this sense of togetherness
through music that made her want to pursue being a musician as a career.
ROE
ROE is 19-year-old multi-instrumentalist from Derry (Ireland), Roisin Donald. Laying down her unique brand of self-styled “Grumpy Electro-Pop”, she has been blazing a trail for young female indie artists across Ireland, UK, Europe and beyond. Releasing independently through hometown label Fictive Kin Records, and with support from Help Musicians NI, ROE has already performed on the BBC Introducing Stage at Glastonbury, been the voice of a UK wide advertising campaign to promote her hometown of Derry and most recently had her music used as part of a TV and radio campaign for BBC Music NI, ITV’s ‘The Only Way is Essex’, Channel 4’s ‘Made in Chelsea’ and Netflix’s ‘Terrace House’.
GIRLFRIEND
girlfriend is: Hana on vocals, Sophie on guitar, Lisa on bass, Lahela on drums and Eilis on live synth. Formed in late 2015, gf have been playing music together since they were 17. Their home recorded, experimental EP, 3AM rituals was released in 2016. Since then they have been gigging relentlessly around Dublin and elsewhere with friends, including a DIY sold out benefit show for Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. They released their double single, Spitkissing // Small Smile Grow during the summer of 2018. They are known for their intense live shows.
PowPig
Formed in May of 2017, PowPig are a four-piece from Limerick City; Anna Marie Rooney, Andreea Mocanu, Laura Drennan and Leah O’Donnell. PowPig are as comfortable swaying away to slow alt rock wonder “Rosalee” fromi their debut EP “Denture Adventure” as they are rocking out to unblushing, hysterical rock track “Blue Man Child” from the same release. Their second EP, “Buzz Buzz” was released in May 2018 and has made this 4 piece ever more popular, with more recordings in the pipeline.