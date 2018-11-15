Open Call – Vote Here

ROE

ROE is 19-year-old multi-instrumentalist from Derry (Ireland), Roisin Donald. Laying down her unique brand of self-styled “Grumpy Electro-Pop”, she has been blazing a trail for young female indie artists across Ireland, UK, Europe and beyond. Releasing independently through hometown label Fictive Kin Records, and with support from Help Musicians NI, ROE has already performed on the BBC Introducing Stage at Glastonbury, been the voice of a UK wide advertising campaign to promote her hometown of Derry and most recently had her music used as part of a TV and radio campaign for BBC Music NI, ITV’s ‘The Only Way is Essex’, Channel 4’s ‘Made in Chelsea’ and Netflix’s ‘Terrace House’.