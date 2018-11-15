Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, November 14

Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’

Beastie Boys – ‘Intergalactic’

Young Fathers – ‘Wow’

Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’

Therapy? – ‘Screamager’

Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’

DJ Shadow – ‘2 Cents’

Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’

Simian Mobile Disco – ‘I Believe’

Sleep Thieves – ‘Sea Of Shadows’

Sleep Thieves interview

Sleep Thieves – ‘Marauder’

Jamie XX – ‘Loud Places’

Proper Micro NV – ‘Call Me What You Want’

Hour 2:

A House – ‘Call Me Blue’

Fontaines DC – ‘Too Real’

Big Deal – ‘In Your Car’

Badhands – ‘Monday Morning’

Sonic Youth – ‘Sunday’

The Redneck Manifesto – ‘Djin Chin’

Brian Deady – ‘Clap Both My Hands’

Brian Deady interview

Brian Deady – ‘Dad’

O Emperor – ‘Japan’

Christine & The Queens – ‘The Walker’

Atonalist (feat: Gavin Friday) – ‘Spin 2.0’

Gavin Friday – ‘Dolls’

Low Sea – ‘Hunting For Your Shadow’

Le Galaxie – ‘Women In Love’

David Bowie & The Pat Metheney Group – ‘This Is Not America’