Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, November 14
Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’
Beastie Boys – ‘Intergalactic’
Young Fathers – ‘Wow’
Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’
Therapy? – ‘Screamager’
Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’
DJ Shadow – ‘2 Cents’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘I Believe’
Sleep Thieves – ‘Sea Of Shadows’
Sleep Thieves interview
Sleep Thieves – ‘Marauder’
Jamie XX – ‘Loud Places’
Proper Micro NV – ‘Call Me What You Want’
Hour 2:
A House – ‘Call Me Blue’
Fontaines DC – ‘Too Real’
Big Deal – ‘In Your Car’
Badhands – ‘Monday Morning’
Sonic Youth – ‘Sunday’
The Redneck Manifesto – ‘Djin Chin’
Brian Deady – ‘Clap Both My Hands’
Brian Deady interview
Brian Deady – ‘Dad’
O Emperor – ‘Japan’
Christine & The Queens – ‘The Walker’
Atonalist (feat: Gavin Friday) – ‘Spin 2.0’
Gavin Friday – ‘Dolls’
Low Sea – ‘Hunting For Your Shadow’
Le Galaxie – ‘Women In Love’
David Bowie & The Pat Metheney Group – ‘This Is Not America’