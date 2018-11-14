Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, November 13
No Doubt – ‘Hella Good’
Barq – ‘I’m Blaming You’
THEESatisfaction – ‘Queens’
The Blaze – ‘Queens’
Massive Attack – ‘Angel’
Bantum – ‘Move’
The Dead Weather – ‘I Cut Like A Buffalo’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Rage Against The Machine – ‘Bulls On Parade’
Badhands – ‘Only One For Me’
Zapho – ‘Do Like I Do’
Prince – ‘Alphabet Street’
David Sitek (feat: Theophilus London) – ‘Groove Me’
Low Sea – ‘Sleeping’
Hour 2:
Leftfield – ‘Open Up’ (Skream Remix)
Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’
FKA Twigs – ‘Two Weeks’
Nealo – ‘October Year’
Proper Micro NV – ‘February’
The Sei – ‘Metroma’
Lir – ‘In A Day’
Villagers – ‘Real Go-Getter’
Brian Deady – ‘All Star Cast’
Happyalone – ‘Bodybags’
Grinderman – ‘No Pussy Blues’
The Kills – ‘Cat Claw’
The Burma – ‘Quicksand’
The Brilliant Trees – ‘Talent’
Warhaus – ‘The Good Lie’