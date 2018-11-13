FONTAINES D.C. SIGN TO PARTISAN RECORDS & SHARE NEW SINGLE
Following their recent signing to Partisan Records and the announcement of their support slot on both the forthcoming Shame tour in the UK and Ireland, and next year’s IDLES tour in the US, Dublin’s Fontaines D.C. have now shared a video for their new single ‘Too Real’.
The band will be releasing the single on a double A-side single including ‘Too Real’ and ‘The Cuckoo Is A Callin’’. The single will be released on 21 December and can be pre-ordered HERE.
Tour dates:
15 NOV 2018 / UK / Bristol / SWX*
16 NOV 2018 / UK / Portsmouth / Pyramids*
17 NOV 2018 / UK / Leicester / Academy 1*
18 NOV 2018 / UK / Sheffield / The Leadmill*
20 NOV 2018 / UK / Leeds / LUU – Stylus*
21 NOV 2018 / IE / Dublin / Tivoli Variety Theatre* – SOLD OUT
22 NOV 2018 / FR / Paris / Les Inrocks Festival @ La Gaîté Lyrique
23 NOV 2018 / UK / Newcastle / Newcastle University Union*
24 NOV 2018 / UK / Glasgow / SWG3*
26 NOV 2018 / UK / Norwich / The Waterfront*
27 NOV 2018 / UK / Oxford / Academy 1*
28 NOV 2018 / UK / Birmingham / O2 Institute*
29 NOV 2019 / UK / London / The Macbeth
30 NOV 2018 / UK / London / O2 Forum Kentish Town*
05 DEC 2018 / UK / London / The Lexington – SOLD OUT
06 DEC 2018 / UK / Brighton / The Prince Albert – SOLD OUT
07 DEC 2018 / UK / Manchester / Night People – SOLD OUT
09 DEC 2018 / UK / Cardiff / The Moon Club
14 DEC 2018 / IE / Listowel / Mike the Pies
15 DEC 2018 / IE / Galway / Roisin Dubh
21 DEC 2018 / IE / Dublin / The Button Factory – SOLD OUT
12 JAN 2019 / UK / Coventry / Coventry Central Library
13 JAN 2019 / UK / Milton Keynes / The Craufurd Arms
14 JAN 2019 / UK / Southampton / The Joiners
16 JAN 2019 / LU / Luxembourg / De Gudde Wellen
17 JAN 2019 / NL / Groningen / Eurosonic @ Vera
18 JAN 2019 / NL / Amsterdam / Cinetol
19 JAN 2019 / DE / Dresden / Ostpol
22 JAN 2019 / PL / Kraków / Klub RE
23 JAN 2019 / PL / Warsaw / Poglos
24 JAN 2019 / DE / Berlin / Schokoladen
25 JAN 2019 / DE / Cologne / Privat
26 JAN 2019 / DE / Hamburg / Molotow
29 JAN 2019 / SE / Stockholm / Obaren
31 JAN 2019 / NO / Oslo / Revolver
01 FEB 2019 / DK / Copenhagen / Ideal Bar
02 FEB 2019 / DK / Aarhus / Tape
05 FEB 2019 / CH / Basel / Kaserne
07 FEB 2019 / FR / Besancon / Generiq Festival
08 FEB 2019 / FR / Grenoble / La Bobine
10 FEB 2019 / FR / Dijon / Generiq Festival
11 APR 2019 / UK / Bristol / Thekla
12 APR 2019 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club
13 APR 2019 / UK / Manchester / Gorilla
14 APR 2019 / UK / Glasgow / King Tuts
16 APR 2019 / UK / Nottingham / Bodega
17 APR 2019 / UK / London / The Garage
18 APR 2019 / UK / Brighton / The Haunt
19 APR 2019 / BE / Diksmuide / 4AD
05 May 2019 / US / Raleigh, NC / Kings Barcade^
06 May 2019 / US / Richmond, VA / Strange Matter^
08 May 2019 / US / Albany, NY / The Hollow^
10 May 2019 / US / Brooklyn, NY / Brooklyn Steel^
11 May 2019 / US / Washington, DC / Rock & Roll Hotel^
12 May 2019 / US / Washington, DC / Rock & Roll Hotel^
14 May 2019 / US / Cleveland, OH / Beachland Ballroom^
16 May 2019 / US / Kansas City, MO / recordBar^
17 May 2019 / US / Dallas, TX / The Curtain Club^
18 May 2019 / US / Austin, TX / Barracuda^
20 May 2019 / US / Phoenix, AZ / Valley Bar^
21 May 2019 / US / San Diego, CA / Belly Up^
22 May 2019 / US / Los Angeles, CA / The Fonda^
25 May 2019 / US / San Francisco, CA / Great American Music Hall^
27 May 2019 / US / Portland, OR / Wonder Ballroom^
28 May 2019 / US / Seattle, WA / Neumo’s^
* = supporting Shame
^ = supporting IDLES