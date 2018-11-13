FONTAINES D.C. SIGN TO PARTISAN RECORDS & SHARE NEW SINGLE

🙌

Following their recent signing to Partisan Records and the announcement of their support slot on both the forthcoming Shame tour in the UK and Ireland, and next year’s IDLES tour in the US, Dublin’s Fontaines D.C. have now shared a video for their new single ‘Too Real’.

The band will be releasing the single on a double A-side single including ‘Too Real’ and ‘The Cuckoo Is A Callin’’. The single will be released on 21 December and can be pre-ordered HERE.

Tour dates:

15 NOV 2018 / UK / Bristol / SWX*

16 NOV 2018 / UK / Portsmouth / Pyramids*

17 NOV 2018 / UK / Leicester / Academy 1*

18 NOV 2018 / UK / Sheffield / The Leadmill*

20 NOV 2018 / UK / Leeds / LUU – Stylus*

21 NOV 2018 / IE / Dublin / Tivoli Variety Theatre* – SOLD OUT

22 NOV 2018 / FR / Paris / Les Inrocks Festival @ La Gaîté Lyrique

23 NOV 2018 / UK / Newcastle / Newcastle University Union*

24 NOV 2018 / UK / Glasgow / SWG3*

26 NOV 2018 / UK / Norwich / The Waterfront*

27 NOV 2018 / UK / Oxford / Academy 1*

28 NOV 2018 / UK / Birmingham / O2 Institute*

29 NOV 2019 / UK / London / The Macbeth

30 NOV 2018 / UK / London / O2 Forum Kentish Town*

05 DEC 2018 / UK / London / The Lexington – SOLD OUT

06 DEC 2018 / UK / Brighton / The Prince Albert – SOLD OUT

07 DEC 2018 / UK / Manchester / Night People – SOLD OUT

09 DEC 2018 / UK / Cardiff / The Moon Club

14 DEC 2018 / IE / Listowel / Mike the Pies

15 DEC 2018 / IE / Galway / Roisin Dubh

21 DEC 2018 / IE / Dublin / The Button Factory – SOLD OUT

12 JAN 2019 / UK / Coventry / Coventry Central Library

13 JAN 2019 / UK / Milton Keynes / The Craufurd Arms

14 JAN 2019 / UK / Southampton / The Joiners

16 JAN 2019 / LU / Luxembourg / De Gudde Wellen

17 JAN 2019 / NL / Groningen / Eurosonic @ Vera

18 JAN 2019 / NL / Amsterdam / Cinetol

19 JAN 2019 / DE / Dresden / Ostpol

22 JAN 2019 / PL / Kraków / Klub RE

23 JAN 2019 / PL / Warsaw / Poglos

24 JAN 2019 / DE / Berlin / Schokoladen

25 JAN 2019 / DE / Cologne / Privat

26 JAN 2019 / DE / Hamburg / Molotow

29 JAN 2019 / SE / Stockholm / Obaren

31 JAN 2019 / NO / Oslo / Revolver

01 FEB 2019 / DK / Copenhagen / Ideal Bar

02 FEB 2019 / DK / Aarhus / Tape

05 FEB 2019 / CH / Basel / Kaserne

07 FEB 2019 / FR / Besancon / Generiq Festival

08 FEB 2019 / FR / Grenoble / La Bobine

10 FEB 2019 / FR / Dijon / Generiq Festival

11 APR 2019 / UK / Bristol / Thekla

12 APR 2019 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club

13 APR 2019 / UK / Manchester / Gorilla

14 APR 2019 / UK / Glasgow / King Tuts

16 APR 2019 / UK / Nottingham / Bodega

17 APR 2019 / UK / London / The Garage

18 APR 2019 / UK / Brighton / The Haunt

19 APR 2019 / BE / Diksmuide / 4AD

05 May 2019 / US / Raleigh, NC / Kings Barcade^

06 May 2019 / US / Richmond, VA / Strange Matter^

08 May 2019 / US / Albany, NY / The Hollow^

10 May 2019 / US / Brooklyn, NY / Brooklyn Steel^

11 May 2019 / US / Washington, DC / Rock & Roll Hotel^

12 May 2019 / US / Washington, DC / Rock & Roll Hotel^

14 May 2019 / US / Cleveland, OH / Beachland Ballroom^

16 May 2019 / US / Kansas City, MO / recordBar^

17 May 2019 / US / Dallas, TX / The Curtain Club^

18 May 2019 / US / Austin, TX / Barracuda^

20 May 2019 / US / Phoenix, AZ / Valley Bar^

21 May 2019 / US / San Diego, CA / Belly Up^

22 May 2019 / US / Los Angeles, CA / The Fonda^

25 May 2019 / US / San Francisco, CA / Great American Music Hall^

27 May 2019 / US / Portland, OR / Wonder Ballroom^

28 May 2019 / US / Seattle, WA / Neumo’s^

* = supporting Shame

^ = supporting IDLES