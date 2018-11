How would you like to win 20-grand in cash?

Then, how would you like to lose it?

It’s the 2FM 20K Take-Away!

Here’s how it works…

Every day next week we’ll place Take-away passwords on the radio at 9, 12 and 3pm.

All you have to do to enter the #2FM20K is remember the passwords when you hear them on-air, then when you have all three passwords text them to 51552 along with your name, age and location!

More info coming soon…

Click here for the terms & conditions