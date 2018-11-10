The Dave Fanning Show – Stuart Cosgrove, Sarah Keogh, Rich Hall and more
This weekend on The Dave Fanning Show
Stuart Cosgrove speaks about his new book on the origins of soul: ‘Memphis 68: The Tragedy of Southern Soul’
Dietician Sarah Keogh on the ‘flexitarian’ diet
Comedian Rich Hall on his upcoming gig in Dublin
‘Plogging’ explained by Stockholm-based journalist Philip O’Connor
Reviews of Wildlife, The Grinch, Overlord, They Shall Not Grow Old with movie reviewer Paul Whittington
All this and loads more! You can listen back to the shows or download the podcasts HERE