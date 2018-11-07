Sound of the Nation

Donal Skehan popped in to Eoghan to talk about his life in America.

Donal Skehan popped in to Eoghan to talk about his life in America.

“Donal’s Meals in Minutes” Airs tonight on RTE1. Donal told us about the show, his new book and his time in Industry… not the chef industry… the band “Industry”.