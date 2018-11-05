Big Sigrid Announcements on the Eoghan McDermott Show
Eoghan caught up with sigrid ahead of her Olympia Gig.
They spoke about her emotional Electric Picnic Gig and her love for Ireland.
They also announced her 3Arena Gig in November 2019!
*BREAKING* @thisissigrid is coming back to Dublin!
Friday November 22nd, 2019, @3ArenaDublin.
Tickets on sale THIS Friday!
But… here’s @eoghanmcdermo & @thisissigrid making the worst concert announcement EVER! 🙈
Soz @mcd_productions @UniMusicIreland 😬 pic.twitter.com/ME84dWKqLY
— RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) November 5, 2018