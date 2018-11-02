2FM & Other Voices want YOU!
Are you an unsigned artist? Think you’ve got what it takes to make it? How would you like to perform at this year’s Other Voices in Dingle?
DEETS ⬇
Other Voices and IMRO are inviting new acts to submit their music now!
Get your act together! Deadline for entries is midnight on Thursday November 11th
The IMRO OtherVoices Open Call with 2FM Live!
- Friday 2nd November – Sunday 11th November: Open Call is accepting submissions
- 11th November (midnight): Submissions close
- 12 – 15th November: Submissions are considered and a shortlist is created
- 16th November: 2FM announces shortlist & public can vote on 2FM
- 23rd November (midnight): Public vote closes
- 26th November: Act with the most votes is announced on 2FM & OtherVoices
- 1st December: Act performs at IMRO Other Room as 2FM Open Call Listener’s Choice
Check out Othervoices.ie for further deets…