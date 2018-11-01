Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, November 1
Beck – ‘E-Pro’
Jain – ‘Alright’
Mangomad Vs Stanley Odd – ‘The Numbness’ (Dead Leg Drop Remix)
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Backseat Freestyle’
Lizzo (feat: Sophia Eris) – ‘Batches & Cookies’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Cookies’
Mythill Grim – ‘No Smiles’
Blink – ‘Cello’
Warriors Of The Dysthoteque – ‘I Know You’ll Never Die’
Tricky live from Station Narva festival (Estonia):
‘Vybes’
‘You Don’t Wana’
‘I’m Not Going’
Danger Mouse (feat: Run The Jewels) – ‘Chase Me’
Gossip – ‘Standing In The Way Of Control’
Hour 2:
Fontaines DC – ‘Hurricane Laughter’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Prime Number’
The Dandy Warhols – ‘Get Off’
Uma & The Wandering Stars – ‘Get Out’
Tricky live from Station Narva festival (Estonia):
‘Overcome’
‘Vent’
Low Sea – ‘Turn Away’
Radiohead – ‘My Iron Lung’
Thom Yorke – ‘Susprium’
Heroes In Hiding – ‘New October’
New Valley Wolves – ‘Aloe Vera’