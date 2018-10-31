Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 31
Grimes – ‘Scream’
Buck 65 – ‘Zombie Delight’
Ladytron – ‘Ghost’
The Prodigy – ‘Voodoo People’
The Rocky Horror Picture Show – ‘The Time Warp’
The Mighty Stef – ‘Vampire, Hold Me Tight’
Happyalone – ‘Haunted’
Spooks – ‘Karma Hotel’
Michael Jackson – ‘Thriller’
Buffalo Sunn – ‘Witches’
The Wytches – ‘Gravedweller’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Burn The Witch’
Deep Sky Objects – ‘It’s Your Ghost’
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley-Bird Bird) – ‘Pumpkin’
Ghost King Is Dead – ‘Tokyo’
Hour 2:
Alabama Shakes – ‘Hang Loose’
Barq – ‘I’m Blaming You’
Lauren Hill – ‘To Zion’
Shookrah – ‘Gerascophobia’
We Cut Corners – ‘YKK’
We Cut Corners interview
We Cut Corners – ‘Blue’
Dea Matrona – ‘Just Wanna Rock’
Radiohead – ‘Jigsaw Falling Into Place’
Thom Yorke – ‘Open Again’
Nightmares On Wav – ‘Les Nuits’
Marcus Woods – ‘Sirens’
Bat For Lashes – ‘Siren Song’
Proper Mocro NV – ‘Eyes’