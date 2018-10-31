Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, October 30
Simian Mobile Disco (feat: Beth Ditto) – ‘Cruel Intentions’
Phoenix – ‘Ti Amo’
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
Paul Hardcastle – ‘19’
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’
Beastie Boys – ‘An Open Letter To NYC’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’
L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’
Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Dead End Friends’
A Lazarus Soul – ‘Mercury Hit A High’
Sleep Thieves – ‘Sea Of Shadows’
DBFC – ‘Disco Coco’
Daft Punk – ‘Around The World’
Hour 2:
Prince & The Revolution – ‘Around The World In A Day’
Halite – ‘Underneath The World’
Drum Hang interview
Side 4 Collective – ‘The Flood’
We Cut Corners – ‘Mammals’
Thom Yorke – ‘Olga’s Destruction’
Radiohead – ‘Subterranean Homesick Alien’
Marcus Woods – ‘Crystals’
Will De Burca (feat: Aoife Underwater) – ‘The Sound Of The End Of The Night’
Greta Van Fleet – ‘Lover Leaver’
Wolfmother – ‘The Joker & The Thief’
The Guess Who – ‘American Woman’
Led Zeppelin – ‘Gallows Pole’