Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, October 30

Simian Mobile Disco (feat: Beth Ditto) – ‘Cruel Intentions’

Phoenix – ‘Ti Amo’

Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’

Paul Hardcastle – ‘19’

Skepta – ‘Pure Water’

Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’

Beastie Boys – ‘An Open Letter To NYC’

DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’

Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’

L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Dead End Friends’

A Lazarus Soul – ‘Mercury Hit A High’

Sleep Thieves – ‘Sea Of Shadows’

DBFC – ‘Disco Coco’

Daft Punk – ‘Around The World’

Hour 2:

Prince & The Revolution – ‘Around The World In A Day’

Halite – ‘Underneath The World’

Drum Hang interview

Side 4 Collective – ‘The Flood’

We Cut Corners – ‘Mammals’

Thom Yorke – ‘Olga’s Destruction’

Radiohead – ‘Subterranean Homesick Alien’

Marcus Woods – ‘Crystals’

Will De Burca (feat: Aoife Underwater) – ‘The Sound Of The End Of The Night’

Greta Van Fleet – ‘Lover Leaver’

Wolfmother – ‘The Joker & The Thief’

The Guess Who – ‘American Woman’

Led Zeppelin – ‘Gallows Pole’