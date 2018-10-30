Nina Nesbitt has announced a brand new album

Nina Nesbitt announces her second album…

Nina Nesbitt has announced she will be releasing a new album next year THE SUN WILL COME UP, THE SEASONS WILL CHANGE.

The record is due to drop on February the 1st 2019 via Cooking Vinyl!

Nina is playing live in Ireland next month in the Helix Theatre, Dublin – 7 December and Limelight, Belfast – 6 December.