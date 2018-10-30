Nina Nesbitt has announced a brand new album
Nina Nesbitt has announced she will be releasing a new album next year THE SUN WILL COME UP, THE SEASONS WILL CHANGE.
The record is due to drop on February the 1st 2019 via Cooking Vinyl!
Nina is playing live in Ireland next month in the Helix Theatre, Dublin – 7 December and Limelight, Belfast – 6 December.
my new album ‘the sun will come up, the seasons will change’ is coming out february 1st (!!!) this is my international debut album and a piece of work that I think defines me as an artist. it’s the proudest I’ve ever been of something I’ve created and I honestly can’t wait for you to hear it. every single song on there means so much to me. writing this album got me through a really difficult time and has genuinely changed my life from just releasing the first few singles. I hope it makes you laugh, cry, heal, move on, fall in love, soundtrack a moment of your life, feel inspired, whatever it is you’re needing. it’s almost yours. pre-order/save now (link in bio).