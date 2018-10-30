Massive Attack announce 3 Arena Show

Massive Attack announced for Dublin’s 3Arena, February 2019 as part of Mezzanine XX1 Tour…

Mezzanine XX1 will be a totally new audio / visual production featuring Elizabeth Fraser and designed by Robert Del Naja with collaborators to be announced at a later date

The show will re-imagine Mezzanine twenty one years on from its release using custom audio reconstructed from the original samples and influences

Robert Del Naja says: “It’s going to be a one off piece of work; our own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip”

Presale tickets will be available for selected shows from 10am on Wednesday 31st October. Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Friday 2nd November from Ticketmaster.