WESTLIFE ADD 2ND CROKE PARK DATE

Croke Park, Dublin – Friday 5 th July. Croke Park, Dublin – Saturday 6 th July.

Westlife have announced an extra date at Croke Park on Saturday July 6 th due to phenomenal demand.

Ticket Information

Tickets priced from €59.50 inclusive are on sale now via Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie

The UK & Ireland’s top selling album group of the 21st century, Westlife, have announced that they will be touring for the first time in seven years next May, June and July.

he shows will see the global pop kings perform brand new songs, alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 hits including as ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘You Raise Me Up’ and ‘Unbreakable’.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian announced their return to music two weeks ago to a frenzy of media coverage and social media activity. The band have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI, and will release new music soon.

These shows will be their first as a group since they played Croke Park in Dublin on 23rd June 2012.

Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first 7 singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide.