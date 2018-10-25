Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, October 25

Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)

Grimes – ‘Kill V. Maim’

QuestionamarQ (feat: Kilian Petit) – ‘Floating Away’

Le Boom – ‘Animal’

Jape – ‘Floating’

Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’

Lykke Li – ‘I Follow Rivers’ (David Sitek Remix)

TVAM – ‘Narcissus’

Happyalone – ‘Haunted’

Anomaly interview

7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’

Disposable Heroes Of Hiprisy – ‘Television The Drug Of Nation’

Active – ‘Lobotomy’

Santigold – ‘Guns Of Brooklyn’

Hour 2:

Mo – ‘Pilgrim’

Neneh Cherry – ‘Black Monday’

Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’

Ocho – ‘The Turn’

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros live at the Hultsfred Festival

‘Brand New Cadillac’

‘I Fought The Law’

‘Junco Partner’

‘Digging The New’

‘Tommy Gun’

‘Bankrobber’

Idles – ‘Never Fight A Man With A Perm’

Hope Is Noise – ‘The Great White’

Odd Beholder – ‘Like This’

The Devlins – ‘Every Time You Go’

Colin Devlin – ‘Water’

Montauk Hotel – ‘Stains’