Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, October 25
Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)
Grimes – ‘Kill V. Maim’
QuestionamarQ (feat: Kilian Petit) – ‘Floating Away’
Le Boom – ‘Animal’
Jape – ‘Floating’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
Lykke Li – ‘I Follow Rivers’ (David Sitek Remix)
TVAM – ‘Narcissus’
Happyalone – ‘Haunted’
Anomaly interview
7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’
Disposable Heroes Of Hiprisy – ‘Television The Drug Of Nation’
Active – ‘Lobotomy’
Santigold – ‘Guns Of Brooklyn’
Hour 2:
Mo – ‘Pilgrim’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Black Monday’
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’
Ocho – ‘The Turn’
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros live at the Hultsfred Festival
‘Brand New Cadillac’
‘I Fought The Law’
‘Junco Partner’
‘Digging The New’
‘Tommy Gun’
‘Bankrobber’
Idles – ‘Never Fight A Man With A Perm’
Hope Is Noise – ‘The Great White’
Odd Beholder – ‘Like This’
The Devlins – ‘Every Time You Go’
Colin Devlin – ‘Water’
Montauk Hotel – ‘Stains’