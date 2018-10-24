Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 24
Janelle Monae – ‘Dirty Computer’
Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’
Santigold (feat: Karen O) – ‘Go!’
Rusangano Family – ‘Soul Food’
PJ Harvey – ‘Big Exit’
Foals – ‘Inhaler’
Inhaler – ‘I Want You’
Beck – ‘Blue Moon’
Flecks – ‘Doubles’
Ocho – ‘Young Hunting’
Ocho/Stace Gill interview
Ocho – ‘Be My Baby’
Portishead – ‘All Mine’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Natural Skin Deep’
Hour 2:
All Tvvins – ‘Warm Crush’
The Cast Of Cheers – ‘Marso Sava’
The Minutes – ‘Fleetwood’
Greta Van Fleet – ‘The Cold Wind’
Temple Of The Dog – ‘Hunger Strike’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Odd Beholder – ‘Loneliness’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Remembrance’
TVAM – ‘CRC’
tvband67 – ‘I’m Taking Back My Soul’
Soule – ‘Love No More’
Hilary Woods – ‘Take Him In’
Interference – ‘Cain & Abel’
Jealous Of Birds – ‘Marrow’
North Atlantic Oscillation – ‘Marrow’