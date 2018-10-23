Tash Sultana announces Dublin and Cork show for summer 2019

From playing open mic nights on a fake id and busking on the streets of Melbourne to selling out every headline show, Tash Sultana is back…

Aiken Promotions has announced the return of Tash Sultana Live at The Marquee, Cork and Iveagh Gardens, Dublin. Following her sold out Dublin show in Vicar St in 2017 Tash is coming back to perform two massive Irish shows in the summer of 2019.

Tickets will go on sale, Tuesday 30th October at 9AM from Ticketmaster.ie and outlets Nationwide.