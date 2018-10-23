Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, October 23
Green Day – ‘American Idiot’
Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’
Justice – ‘Genesis’
Jungle – ‘Heavy, California’
Serengeti – ‘California’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Faster Than The Truth’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Buffalo Stance’
RJD2 – ‘Iced Lightening’
Happyalone – ‘Haunted’
St. Vincent – ‘Slow Slow Disco’
Interpol – ‘Slow Hands’
Sick Love – ‘Are You Ready?’
Fight Like Apes – ‘Jake Summers’
TVAM – ‘These Are Not Your Memories’
Ride – ‘Leave Them All Behind’
Hour 2:
Fontaines DC – ‘Boys In The Better Land’
The Good, The Bad & The Queen – ‘History Song’
The Sei – ‘Metroma’
OCHO – ‘The Show’
Vicktor Taiwo – ‘Letters I Wrote’
FKA Twigs – ‘Closer’
Sequence – ‘On Me’
Low Sea – ‘Turn Away’
Atonalist feat: Gavin Friday – ‘The Road To Perdition’
Bono & Gavin Friday – ‘In The Name Of The Father’
d Beholder – ‘The Likes Of You’
Kavinsky (feat: Lovefoxx) – ‘Nightcall’
Mount Alaska – ‘Asterisk’
Bickley O’Farrell – ‘All Your Life’
Rejjie Snow – ‘23’
Soak – ‘Everybody Loves You’