Dan’s Playlist – Monday, October 22
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin’ Remix)
SBTRKT (feat: Ezra Koenig) – ‘New Dorp New York’
Tebi Rex – ‘Peggy’s Bus’
Kate Tempest – ‘Lonely Daze’
Whenyoung – ‘Given Up’
Interpol – ‘Narc’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Kong’
King Kong Company – ‘Game Over’
Djaikovski (feat: MC Wasp) – ‘Spin Off’
The Prodigy (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’
Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’
Ghostpoet (feat: EERA) – ‘Dopamine If I Do’
Wastefellow – ‘Hold Hands’
Easy Star All-Stars – ‘An Airbag Saved My Dub’
Hour 2:
Radiohead – ‘Subterranean Homesick Alien’
Christine & The Queens – ‘Goya! Soda!’
The Blaze – ‘Queens’
The Future In The Seventies – ‘The Blinding’
And So I Watch You From Afar – ‘A Little Bit Of Solidarity Goes A Long Way’
Pearl Jam – ‘Rearviewmirror’
Nadine Shah – ‘Mother Fighter’
TVAM – ‘Bitplain’
Goldfrapp – ‘Strict Machine’
Lisa Maria – ‘Silhouette’
Tanjier – ‘Lights’
We Cut Corners – ‘Stranded’