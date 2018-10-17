Dan’s Playlist– Wednesday, October 17
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’
QuestionamarQ (feat: Kilian Petit) – ‘Floating Away’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Chemical Beats’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Free Yourself’
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
ONUKA – ’19 86’
The Sei – ‘Metroma’
Sneaker Pimps – ‘Spin Spin Sugar’
Tripnotic – ‘Diablo’
Kurt Vile – ‘Loading Zones’
Montauk Hotel – ‘Stains’
Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’
Paul Noonan – ‘Moth To Your Flame’
Hour 2:
Toy – ‘Endlessly’
Dott – ‘18’
Saint Sister – ‘Causing Trouble’
DJ Shadow – ‘Mutual Slump’
Melodica Deathship – ‘Darkness Of Oblivion’
Melodica Deathship (Tim Ording) interview
Melodica Deathship – ‘Black Ship Coming’
Scratch & The Upsetters – ‘Dread Lion’
Birdpen – ‘The End Is On TV’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘A Species Out Of Control’
Trick Mist – ‘Abroad In The Yard’
Ashley MacIsaac – ‘Sleepy Maggie’
Cut Chemist – ‘The Audience Is Listening Theme Song’