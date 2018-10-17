Dan’s Playlist– Wednesday, October 17

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’

QuestionamarQ (feat: Kilian Petit) – ‘Floating Away’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘Chemical Beats’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘Free Yourself’

Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)

Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’

ONUKA – ’19 86’

The Sei – ‘Metroma’

Sneaker Pimps – ‘Spin Spin Sugar’

Tripnotic – ‘Diablo’

Kurt Vile – ‘Loading Zones’

Montauk Hotel – ‘Stains’

Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’

Paul Noonan – ‘Moth To Your Flame’

Hour 2:

Toy – ‘Endlessly’

Dott – ‘18’

Saint Sister – ‘Causing Trouble’

DJ Shadow – ‘Mutual Slump’

Melodica Deathship – ‘Darkness Of Oblivion’

Melodica Deathship (Tim Ording) interview

Melodica Deathship – ‘Black Ship Coming’

Scratch & The Upsetters – ‘Dread Lion’

Birdpen – ‘The End Is On TV’

Simian Mobile Disco – ‘A Species Out Of Control’

Trick Mist – ‘Abroad In The Yard’

Ashley MacIsaac – ‘Sleepy Maggie’

Cut Chemist – ‘The Audience Is Listening Theme Song’