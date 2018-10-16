P!NK BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA WORLD TOUR 2019 IS COMING TO DUBLIN

INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR P!NK HEADS TO THE DUBLIN TO ‘GET THE PARTY STARTED’ AS SHE ANNOUNCES RDS ARENA SHOW FOR SUMMER 2019

International Pop Icon P!NK has today announced a stadium show at RDS Arena on 18 June as part of her P!NK Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019. Famed for her immensely powerful and unique voice and her high-octane live shows, Irish fans are in for a treat when she hits Dublin next summer.

This will be P!NK’s first live show in Ireland since 2013.

Tickets from €69.50 including booking fee go on sale this Tuesday 23rd October at 9am.

Verified fan pre-sale commences on Saturday 20th October at 9am.

P!NK’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which started in Phoenix USA in March 2018, has already seen her thrill audiences across America, Australia and New Zealand with esteemed music magazine Variety claiming “I can say without too much fear of hyperbole that, in decades of concert-going and reviewing, Pink’s is the most ‘holy f—ing s—‘ act of physicality I’ve ever seen as part of a pop show”.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 7 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 57 million albums equivalents, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (19 nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2017 Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipient), two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013 and has sold out arenas all over the world.

Her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma is certified platinum, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s 200 chart and marked a career high for first week sales. Additionally, the album debuted at #1 in 10 other countries, on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and Digital Albums Chart. The first single, “What About US” is also certified platinum, received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance and reached #1 on the Adult Pop Songs chart earning her ninth leader on the chart, the most number-ones at the format for a female (second overall).

P!nk will be joined on this tour by special guests Vance Joy, KidCutUp and Bang Bang Romeo. Australian singer songwriter Vance Joy shot to fame with the hit single Riptide and has already had collectively over one billion streams on Spotify. International DJ Kid Cut Up, has been opening for P!nk throughout her Beautiful Trauma World Tour dates so far. Creating unique remixes and edits, his work has been picked up by radio stations across the US as well as artists including The Chainsmokers, Diplo and DJ Khaled. The hotly tipped, female fronted, British alt-rock band Bang Bang Romeo, described as a “hard edged Fleetwood Mac”, will also join P!nk.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry. She remains on the UNICEF team as an Ambassador. She recently graced the cover of People Magazine’s The Beautiful Issue.