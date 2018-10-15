ZEMINAR RETURNS TO THE RDS IN ASSOCIATION WITH 2FM

Dublin’s RDS. 13 -15 November!

Rory O’Neill (aka Panti Bliss) along with RTÉ 2FM’s Eoghan McDermott and Tracy Clifford were on hand to launchZeminar 2018 – the world’s only Wellbeing & Education event purpose built for GenZ, taking place at Dublin’s RDS on 13-15 November and RTÉ 2FM will be there.

Panti Bliss, Richie Sadlier, Cora Staunton, Paul Mannion, Kenneth Egan, Izzy Wheels, Rory’s Stories, Ronnie Delaney, Pat Divilly, Colman Noctor, Stella O’Malley and Roe McDermott will join an impressive line-up of speakers, performers & participants for the return of Zeminar – a Wellbeing & Education experience for GenZ and their teachers, parents and youth leaders.

In just two outings co-founders Damien Clarke & Ian Fitzpatrick have managed to bring over 30,000 attendees through the doors of the RDS for a unique and engaging experience that has been hailed as a celebration of Irish youth culture.

In addition to the usual blend of incredible speakers, impactful workshops & inter-active exhibits the 2018 event will feature the all new 2FM Entertainment Zone; the Solas Apprenticeship Hub; an expanded GaelZon; a Study hub and a performance space for young people to showcase music, dance, poetry & drama.

In addition to the Zeminar Presents talks, over 50 workshops will be delivered over the days by organisation such as ISPCC; BodyWhys; Irish Red Cross; Gaisce; ISSU; Samaritans; Act for Meningitis and the European Parliament.

2FM’s Eoghan McDermott said:

” Zeminar is a wonderful opportunity for Ireland’s young minds to expose themselves to ideas and endeavours that they wouldn’t normally come across in the classroom.”