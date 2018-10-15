Get your name on the 2FM FIFTEEN THOUSAND EURO Harvey Norman Birthday Guest list!

This week, Nicky and Jenny have absolutely out done themselves on the prize front!

It’s all thanks to Harvey Norman who are celebrating 15 years in Ireland

Their 15th Birthday Sale is running all this month with great deals and birthday bargains across everything in-store and on-line and also happening this October is the Harvey Norman Big Birthday bash!

We’re talking a Birthday party like no other!

We’re talking a party where one of the guests gets to win a whooping FIFTEEN THOUSAND EURO, Harvey Norman voucher!!

Imagine the make-over you could do to your house with that – beds, sofas, tv’s, kitchen appliances…!

So the big question is how do you get an invite to the Birthday party and the answer is you make sure you stay listening to Nicky and Jenny for all the details.

RTE Standard Competitions Terms and Conditions Apply see here.

To win the overall prize you must be available to attend the final on Friday 19th Oct at Harvey Norman Flagship Tallagth store, Producer desicion is final.