Dan’s Playlist – Monday, October 15

Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’

DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’

The Prodigy – ‘Breathe’

Bantum – ‘Move’

Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’

Royal Blood – ‘Figure It Out’

Sweet Threats – ‘Hermit’

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip – ‘Letter From God To Man’

Suli – ‘Psycho’

Saul Williams – ‘Talk To Strangers’

Hvmmingbyrd – ‘Prisms’

Birdpen – ‘Eyes In The Sky’

Folk Implosion – ‘Natural One’

Melodica Deathship – ‘Dub Thirteen’

Alt-J x Little Sims – ‘3WW’

Hour 2:

The Fugees – ‘Ready Or Not’

7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’

Cut Chemist – ‘The Garden’

Saint Sister – ‘In The Beginning’

Eve Belle – ‘First Impressions’

Eve Belle interview

Eve Belle – ‘Best Intentions’

Kurt Vile – ‘Hysteria’

Madrugada – ‘I Don’t Fit’

Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’

Sex Pistols – ‘Holidays In The Sun’

Extravision – ‘Repeat It’

David Kitt – ‘Like Lightening’

New Jackson – ‘Blaze All Day’