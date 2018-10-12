Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
RUGBY – Leinster vs Wasps in the Heneken Cup
Hugh Cahill and chats to Damien O’Meara live from the RDS ahead of Leinster’s Heineken Cup clash with Wasps.
🏉
SOCCER – Ireland vs Denmark
Hugh Cahill is joined by Tony O’Donoghue and Alan Cawley to look ahead of Ireland’s Nation’s League game against Denmark tomorrow night.
⚽
SOCCER – Scottish National Team in Crisis and Paul Gascoigne in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame
Roddy Forsyth joins Hugh Cahill and Alan Cawley to chat about the Scottish National Team’s struggles on the field and about Paul Gascoigne’s proposed entry into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.
⚽
RACING – Weekend Racing and Punters’ Corner
Hugh Cahill and Alan Cawley are joined by Donn McClean to look forward to the weekend’s races and then Leon Blanche joins the lads for Punters’ Council.
🏇