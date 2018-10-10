Taylor Swift breaks record at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift has broken a record previously held by Whitney Houston…

Last night the AMAs took place and Taylor scooped up Artist of the Year, Best Pop/Rock Album, Best Tour and Pop/Rock Female Artist. That brings her total up to 23 awards.

While on stage accepting her award, Taylor took the oppurtunity to encourage her fans to get out an vote.

Referring to the fact the awards were “voted for by the people”, Taylor said “You know what else is voted on by the people?”, before telling fans to “get out and vote” at the midterm elections.

It looks like her speech and instagram post has worked as voter registrations among young Americans shot up.