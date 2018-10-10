Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 10
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Sick Love – ‘Are You Ready?’
The Temper Trap – ‘Sweet Disposition’
The Burma – ‘Quicksand’
Grimes – ‘Oblivion
Everything Shook – ‘New York FM’
Peaches – ‘Boys Wanna Be Her’
Fontaines DC – ‘Boys In The Better Land’
The Wonder Stuff – ‘Don’t Let Me Down Gently’
A House – ‘Call Me Blue’
Hostess – ‘Valentine’
Happyalone – ‘Haunted’
The Immediate – ‘A Ghost In This House’
Villagers – ‘Real Go-Getter’
Factory Acts – ‘Are You The Singer?
Hour 2:
Cypress Hill – ‘When The Shit Goes Down’
Mango x MathMan – ‘Badman’
King Kong Company – ‘Killswitch’
King Kong Company – ‘iPop’
Depeche Mode – ‘I Feel You’
Go March – ‘Leopolderson’
Yppah – ‘Gumball Machine Weekend’
Ham Sandwich – ‘Apollo’
Badhands – ‘Monday Morning’
Eddie Vedder – ‘Hard Sun’
We Cut Corners – ‘Stranded’
Jamie XX – ‘Loud Places’
Hilary Woods – ‘Take Him In’
Stano – ‘Looking For Words For My Book’