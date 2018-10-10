Danny Dyer won’t be appearing in Dani Dyer’s new reality show

Dani Dyer has revealed her dad Danny will not be appearing in her new reality show…

Setting the record straight, Dani said she is busy filming with her boyfriend Jack Fincham however her famous dad isn’t keen to be involved.

She told Metro newspaper: “I wanted to put the record straight on this one.”

“Jack and me are filming something for ITVBe at the moment, while we’re being followed around by cameras.”

“I can’t tell you much more than that for now but hopefully the people who followed and supported us on ‘Love Island’ will enjoy it.”

“My family aren’t involved – so there ain’t no big ‘Kardashian’ type show coming up with the Dyers, sorry to disappoint.”

“Don’t think my dad’s ready for that yet!”

Dani’s dad Danny, 41, recently gave fans hope about the show, admitting he would do it “for the right money”.

He said: “It’ll either be brilliant and amazing, or a total car crash. Maybe we should give it to them for the right money?”

Danny said he’s already working with his daughter on something top secret, and admitted he’d like them to both star on the big screen together.