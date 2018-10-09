Post Malone is stepping into the acting world

Post Malone to make acting debut alongside Mark Wahlberg…

According to Variety, Post has joined the cast of Netflix’s Wonderland, an adaptation of Ace Atkins’ novel Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.

He will join the likes of Wahlberg, Black Panther‘s Winston Duke, comedian Iliza Shlesinger, Argo‘s Alan Arkin, and more in the movie.

No news on what role he will be playing, however in the meantime…Post Malone has just announced he is returning to Ireland, to play the 3 Arena on February the 14th.

Tickets from €55.65 on sale Friday 12th October at 9am from Ticketmaster.