Nasty Gal and MTV Staying Alive team up on new collection

Popular online retailer, Nasty Gal are teaming up with MTV Staying Alive to promote healthy, safe sex and recognise the importance of female pleasure…



MTV Staying Alive is a HIV prevention charity that finds and funds youth-led projects that educate young people globally on HIV and AIDS. That’s why MTV Staying Alive and Nasty Gal have collaborated to help raise money for the cause.

When you buy a tee or sweat €5 of the sales from the item will be donated to MTV Staying Alive to help continue the work they do. MTV Staying Alive’s mission is to educate and empower young people on HIV prevention and to make safe, healthy choices when it comes to sex.

The collection will be available at nastygal.com from 9 October 2018. Prices range from €18 for Tees & €23 for the Sweats.

The campaign stars Mercedes F Benson and Becca Dudley.