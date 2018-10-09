Home
Menu
News
Sport
Business
Entertainment
LifeStyle
RTÉ Player
TV
Radio
Sign In
More
RTÉ Live
RTÉ News Now
RTÉ Radio Player
RTÉ Player International
RTÉ Aertel
RTÉ Apps
Weather
Fashion
Food
Travel
Motors
Homes
RTÉ Digital Blog
Lotto
Jobs
About
Shop
RTÉjr
TRTÉ
RTÉ Archives
Feedback
Home
News
2FM Shows
Competitions
The Collective
Mind Yourself
Contact
Sound of the Nation
Listen live
James Kavanagh And Will Murray Join Eoghan To Talk Currabinny!
Posted by
Adam Hogan
No Tags
Categories:
The Eoghan Mc Dermott Show
0 Comments
James Kavanagh And Will Murray popped into studio to show Eoghan their new Cookbook!
The guys talked fame, Williams late sister who passed away from SADS and the power of community.