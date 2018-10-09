The Blizzards announce Dublin show
The Blizzards have announced a Dublin show…
The Blizzards will perform in Whelan’s, Thursday December 6th
Tickets €22.90 Inc. booking fee on sale Friday October 12th at 9am from Ticketmaster
Check out their latest single that we’re loving with Tebi Rex!
The new single “I Need A Win” is the second single taken from The Blizzards upcoming full-length record.
🚨 Whelan's Dublin we’re coming back! 🚨 🤤Dec 6th!!! ❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️Tickets go sale Friday 12th 9am from Ticketmaster and from here http://www.whelanslive.com/#home
Posted by The Blizzards on Tuesday, October 9, 2018