The Blizzards announce Dublin show

The Blizzards have announced a Dublin show…

The Blizzards will perform in Whelan’s, Thursday December 6th

Tickets €22.90 Inc. booking fee on sale Friday October 12th at 9am from Ticketmaster

Check out their latest single that we’re loving with Tebi Rex!

The new single “I Need A Win” is the second single taken from The Blizzards upcoming full-length record.

