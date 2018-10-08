Sound of the Nation

Lana Del Rey announces huge Irish show

Lana Del Rey announces huge Irish show

Lana Del Rey is set to play a massive show in Dublin…

Lana Del Rey, has announced an Irish show at Malahide Castle, Co Dublin Saturday June 22nd 2019.
It will be three years since she last played Ireland at Electric Picnic 2016.

Tickets are €69.50 and will be on general sale Friday 12th October at 9am.