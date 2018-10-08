Dan’s Playlist – Monday, October 8
The Streets – ‘Let’s Push Things Forward’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
FKA Twigs – ‘In Time’
Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’
Bibio – ‘Take Off Your Shirt’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’
Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’
Veruca Salt – ‘Seether’
Lefties Soul Connection (feat: Michelle David) – ‘Shake It Up, Burn It Loose’
Quakers (feat: Guilty Simpson & M.E.D.) – Fitta Happier’
Go March – ‘Downside Up’
Soak – ‘Everybody
Soak interview
Soak – ‘Sea Creatures’
The Streets – ‘Boys Will Be Boys’
Hour 2:
Janelle Monae – ‘Dance Apocalyptic’
Hostess – ‘Planes’
Moby – ‘Lift Me Up’
ONUKA – ‘Vidlik’
Survivor – ‘Eye Of The Tiger’
Le Galaxie – ‘L.I.E.’
Rocstrong – ‘Go Head’
We Cut Corners – ‘Original Sin’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Silver Trembling Hands’
Lowli – ‘Feathers’
Gavin Friday – ‘Where’d Ya Go? Gone’
Saint Sister – ‘In The Beginning’
Massive Attack – ‘Teardrop’
The Innocent Bystander – ‘Neon Light’
Kraftwerk – ‘Neon Lights’