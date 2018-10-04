Irish Youth Music Awards Present IYMAs Volume 11

The album will be released on Friday October 12th

Track listing:

60 Watt Girl – Will You 60 Watt Girl – Coloured Sorcha Carrick – Barbed – Wire – Benevolence Aoibheann Flanagan Gill – Jealousy WiNG – A Strong Dose of You Jasmine F Murray – Thoughts (Featuring Sorcha Carrick) Newkind – Friday Morning (Featuring Beyond The Beat FYRC) Róise McHugh – Underlie

Youth Work Ireland’s Irish Youth Music Awards (IYMAs) celebrates the release of IYMAs Volume 11.

Tracks featured on this album are from Youth Work Ireland Galway’s representing team, the recipient region of the IYMAs programme, along with Róise McHugh from Youth Action NI Belfast who was selected as the IYMAs Lil Red songwriter award recipient.

This year they featured a special track dedicated to Sean Hughes (aka Lil Red) who passed away early this year, and was involved in the IYMAs for the last few years through his IYMAs hub in Finglas Youth Resource Centre.

This track is called Friday Morning. It was recorded by his friends Newkind and features Beyond the Beat FYRC.

The album will be released on Friday October 12th available digitally and on CD, with iTunes pre-orders now live here.

This album was produced in Herbert Place Studios, which gave the young musicians the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Muse, Kodaline and Hozier.

Last year’s album stormed the charts entering at Number 3. To mark the album launch, Youth Work Ireland are hosting an all ages concert in the Róisín Dubh in Galway on Sunday October 14th.

Doors open at 2pm with more info here.

For More Information:

