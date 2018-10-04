Sound of the Nation

George Ezra announces 3 huge Irish gigs

George Ezra announces 3 huge Irish gigs

George Ezra has just announced his biggest Irish shows to date…

Today it has been announced George will play three huge outdoor gigs across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Dates include…

20 June – Irish Independent Park, Cork, Ireland

21 June – Malahide Castle, Dublin, Ireland

June – Ormeau Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Tickets on sale on this Wednesday 10th October at 9am.

The announcement comes on the eve of George’s major 2018 European tour in support of his acclaimed UK number 1 album Staying At Tamara’s.